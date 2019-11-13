500 tires illegally dumped at Charlotte business, suspect captured on camera

Illegal dumping across Mecklenburg County is a problem FOX 46 has been covering for years. Most of the areas of concern have been on public property or public right of ways. A FOX 46 viewer reached out after someone dumped hundreds of used tires on their property, which is a small business just outside Uptown.

Outside the Kemp USA warehouse in Charlotte's Lockwood neighborhood is a towering pile of tires. The warehouse isn’t an auto shop, Kemp USA provides EMS and lifeguards with medical supplies.

"Small things get dumped from time to time. This would probably be the largest,” said Tracy Gulbenkian, who works at the small, family owned business.

There are enough tires, Gulbenkian estimates 500, in the parking lot to fill a large moving truck. So how does she know that?

A Ryder truck was captured on camera two weeks ago backing up and unloading hundreds of tires in the dark of night.

Weeks later the rubber still hasn't met the road to the nearest dump.

"I first called 311 and left a verbal complaint there,” said Gulbenkian.

Gulbenkian then called 911. Police told her they can only charge the suspects with trespassing. FOX 46 found a North Carolina law that says illegal dumping can be a felony.

Even if a suspect is caught, it leaves the small 4 employee business with a huge mess.

"With this many employees, this is a real burden. We are trying to survive here and be a part of this growing area,” said Gulbenkian.

Renting a truck and disposing of the tires properly could cost thousands of dollars. FOX 46 Charlotte reached out to the City of Charlotte solid waste services to see if there is anything they can do to help. We are still waiting to hear back.