$5,000 reward offered for information in Brooks Sandwich House homicide

Across the street from Brooks Sandwich House, there could be clues to a murder that happened right at the front door to the shop.

CMPD officers are now going door to door looking for information that could lead them to the suspects accused of shooting and killing prominent NoDa restaurant owner Scott Brooks.

Numerous homes in the area have doorbell cameras. Police say that on top of the cameras at the shop itself could provide clues.

“There's cameras everywhere, on people's front doors, at businesses,” said CMPD’s Lieutenant Bryan Crum.

On Thursday, neighbors told FOX 46 that they're confident within the next few days there could be an arrest in the Brooks murder case.

“People know when something doesn't fit, and they're sharing that information with us and following up on leads,” said Crum.

Obtaining video evidence is just one small part of a larger effort CMPD says they're doing to crack the case. With those videos, there’s also a door to door effort.

“It’s important, I think, that we make contact with people who may have seen something,” Lt. Crum said.

The area has seen a lot over the last six months. FOX 46 crime mapped the area and found numerous reports of burglaries, thefts from cars, suspicious people and cars, but nothing violent up until Monday’s shooting.

“Scott was an innocent victim and was targeted over a little bit of money, which I think makes it that much worse,” Lt. Crum said.

They’re hoping a little bit of information or perhaps more video could be the key they need.

“It paints a clearer picture of the puzzle so it gives you a clearer picture of what happened,” said Lt. Crum.

They say a new perspective could give them the answers they and the Brooks family need.

And while those door to door knocks are happening, CMPD is still asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

