$5,000 reward offered in unsolved homicide from March

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help with an unsolved homicide.

Police say Richard "Jersey" Carter Jr. was shot and killed in the parking lot of a convenience store on Tuckaseegee Road around 11 p.m. on March 8.

Officers responded to a call for aggravated assault at the Eze N Quick mini mart. Instead, they found a man lying dead in the parking lot from a single gunshot wound when they arrived.

"The victim was hanging out in the parking lot at which time he eas shot once at close range and he was pronounced deceased in the parking lot," Detective Luke Penden said.

Months later, his killer is still on the loose.

"People know who committed this crime. They're intimidated and we know that they're intimidated because this person is still out there on their block," Penden said.

CMPD says surveillance video shows that there were multiple witnesses and potential victims.

"There were several people around the victim and within close proximity to the shooting when it occurred," said Penden. "At this point we're looking for two males and one female."

Detectives say the shooting appears to be random and unwarranted.

"This is not a case of an ongoing issue between two people that we know of and that there was no large fight or disagreement that led to the shooting. It was a seemingly unprovoked act of violence toward the victim that resulted in his death," Penden said.

Detectives believe the killer lives in the neighborhood where the shooting took place and that the community is afraid to come forward.

"A lot of that comes back to fear of retaliation. Fear for themselves, fear for their family. The important thing is that if we're able to solve this case and make an arrest we can get that person that may be intimidating the neighborhood or people in that area off the street and get them locked up. That way, the people in that community don't have to feel pressure of not being able to speak about a crime that happened in their own neighborhood."

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.