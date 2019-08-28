530 pot plants, valued at $1 million at full maturity, seized in NC county

article

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the National Guard, seized about 540 pot plants in multiple areas of the county on Tuesday in what is called a 'Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operation.'

"These operations are routinely conducted across the state between local and state law enforcement agencies and in coordination with the NC National Guard," the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said.

As a result of the operation approximately 540 marijuana plants were located and seized. Sizes of the plants ranged from 4 feet to 15 feet in height.

At full maturity, the plants were capable of producing roughly $1 million in street sales, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We continue to utilize all available resources in our quest to clean up our county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the release. “Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make arrest(s) soon.”

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.