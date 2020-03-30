6 deaths, 1,307 positive COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina

article

More than 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases are now being reported in North Carolina with six reported deaths.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 1,307 have tested positive for coronavirus, six people have died, and 137 people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said 20,986 tests have been completed.

- This number (1,307) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

- This (6) number reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

- This number (20,986) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

Mecklenburg County

Cabarrus County

Rowan County

Buncombe County

Harnett County

Johnston County

According to the CDC, there have been 122,653 positive cases across the U.S. with 2,112 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)