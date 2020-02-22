Expand / Collapse search

6-month-old at center of Amber Alert found dead in cemetery

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Matthews Police Department says that 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found dead on Saturday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the baby after his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, was arrested on Friday on charges of common law robbery and 2 counts of assault on a government official.

The mother and baby were originally reported missing together, but police say when they arrested Brown, Chi-Liam was not with her.

"At the time of her arrest, Ms. Brown's infant son, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, was not with her and his whereabouts remain unknown," the department said earlier.

Authorities say his mother possibly suffers from a mental health disability.

Around 4:03 a.m. on Saturday, police announced that a deceased infant was located by officers in the Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

"This infant was confirmed by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office to be the missing infant, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson," police said in a news release.

The CMPD Homicide Unit is now conducting an investigation.

OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Body found in Sharon Memorial Park
slideshow

Body found in Sharon Memorial Park

A body was found in Sharon Memorial Park early Saturday morning and a death investigation is underway, officials say.

Concord restaurant pays it forward
slideshow

Concord restaurant pays it forward

A Concord family is working to wipe out hunger in local schools, one by one.