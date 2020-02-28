6-year-old hit by vehicle while waiting for school bus in Lancaster County dies

article

A 6-year-old little girl who was rushed to the hospital after authorities said she was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus Friday morning in Lancaster County has died.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 on Kershaw Camden Highway in the Peasant Hill area.

Lancaster County Emergency Management tells FOX 46 the 6-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus when she was hit by a truck. The child was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

(Photo courtesy FOX 46 Charlotte viewer, Sidney Shaw)

CPR was being performed on the little girl in the ambulance, authorities told FOX 46. The child was alive when Emergency Management left the hospital.

No word if the driver involved in the accident will be facing any charges.

No other information was immediately available.