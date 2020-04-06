6-year-old NC boy recovering after hit-and-run

article

Police are looking for the SUV that hit a 6-year-old boy in Burlington.

At about 8:16 p.m. Sunday night, police were on the 1300 block of Beaumont Court when they responded to a crash.

A 6-year-old boy was riding around in front of his home and crossed into the street.

That’s when he was hit.

The vehicle, which has been described as a newer model white SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, stopped at the scene before driving away.

Officers have released a photo of the suspect vehicle.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.