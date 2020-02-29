6-year-old struck by truck in Lancaster CO. dies

article

A six-year-old who was struck by a truck while waiting for her school bus in Lancaster County has died, officials say.

The coroner's office announced on Saturday that six-year-old Heath Springs resident Jernia Horne succumbed to her injuries around 4 p.m on Friday.

Horne was struck by a truck around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 521 in the Pleasant Hill community while waiting to be picked up by the school bus, police said.

6-YEAR-OLD STRUCK WHILE WAITING FOR SCHOOL BUS

Horne was immediately transported to MUSC-Lancaster and was then flown to Atrium Health.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect in the incident.

Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation released a statement following the tragic news. "Our hearts are broken, please pray for the family as they deal with their loss."