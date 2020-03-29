64-year-old man fatally stabbed in Steele Creek area, CMPD says

article

A 64-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Steele Creek area and the hunt for the suspect is underway, police say.

The victim was later identified as Hector Cruz, 64.

Officers responded to calls around 8 p.m. on Saturday near 8800 Mont Carmel Lane in the Steele Creek area regarding a victim who had been stabbed. The victim was transported by Medic to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

CSI, homicide detectives, the DA's office, and CFD were among those who responded to the scene.

CMPD has charged Daniel Pereyra-Nandayapa, 37, with Cruz's murder.

This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.