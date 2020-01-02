65-year-old woman hit and killed by vehicle in Huntersville

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Huntersville Wednesday night, according to Huntersville Police.

The woman has been identified as Mary Daykon, 65, of Dubois, Pennslyvania.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. in the 14300 block of Statesville Road. The area was shut down between Gilead Road and Hunters Road for almost three hours, while Huntersville Police investigated.

The driver has not been charged in this case, Huntersville Police said.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Section at 704-464-5400 or nbruining@huntersville.org.