68 years later, McAdenville soldier's remains found

The remains of an Army Corporal who called McAdenville home and fought in the Korean War have been accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday.

Earl Duncan was 23 years old when he went missing on December 2, 1950. Duncan was a member of Campany D, 1st Battalion, 32nd Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, 31st Regimental Combat Team. He was reported missing in the vicinity of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea where his unit was attacked by enemy forces and entered battle.

North Korea turned over to the United States 55 boxes last year that they said contained the remains of US soldiers. Scientists used circumstantial and material evidence along with anthropological analysis and other testing to determine identities.

Nearly 8,000 Americans who fought in the Korean War remain unaccounted for, according to the DPAA.

This article was reported on from Charlotte, North Carolina.