7-Eleven on N Tryon robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police are looking for a robbery suspect in connection to an incident that occurred at a 7-Eleven not far from the bustling downtown NoDa neighborhood, authorities said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls around 1 a.m. on Tuesday to a robbery suspect armed with a gun at the convenience store located at 3737 North Tryon. The victim said cash was demanded and described the suspect as a 6'0" black male approximately 45 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact officials at 704-334-1600.