7-Eleven robbery could be connected to others, police say

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store in Kannapolis last week.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at a 7-eleven in Enochville at 2720 West C Street around 3 a.m. last Wednesday. The suspect brandished a gun and demanded money. Two other similar robberies have occurred in this area and police say they could be related. Surveillance video shows a tall, slim white male leaving the business in a burgundy-colored Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 866-639-5245.