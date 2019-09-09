7-Eleven store owner, suspected robber hospitalized after shootout, police say

The store owner of a local 7-Eleven and a suspected armed robber are both in the hospital after a shootout early Monday morning in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Monroe Road at Sharon Amity Road at 3:04 a.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. As they arrived to the scene officers located a man with a gunshot wound.

K-9 responded and was able to track and locate a second man nearby, also with a gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The manager at the 7-Eleven told FOX 46 that a man came in to rob the place, hopped the counter, ran to the back and shot the store owner. He said the store owner fired back, shooting the suspect.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation," CMPD said to FOX 46.

At this time, officers are not looking for any additional people.