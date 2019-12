article

Two suspects are wanted by CMPD for robbing a 7-eleven on Statesville road on Friday.

Both men walked into the convenience store, displayed guns, and went behind the counter stealing $100 in cash and 20 to 30 packs of cigarettes, police say. The clrek was not injured during the robbery and no shot were fired.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600

This case remains active.