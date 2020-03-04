Expand / Collapse search
7-year-old boy shot while sleeping in north Charlotte home; no arrests made

News
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A 7-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder as he slept when someone opened fire on his north Charlotte home overnight, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

The shooting happened at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 4 in the 12500 block of Dervish Lane. 

Detectives said the young child was sleeping when the home was shot into. The 7-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital by Medic. His current condition is unknown. 

This remains an ongoing, active investigation. 

Anyone who may have any information on this incident is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 