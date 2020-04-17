7-year-old Charlotte girl raises $1,000 in less than 24 hours for Second Harvest Food Bank

Emma Jugan is only 7-years-old and on a mission to get results. Right now the 2nd grader is helping others in a time of need by collecting donations for Second Harvest Food Bank. The group feeds thousands of low-income families across North Carolina.

Her mom Katy said it's part of a school assignment. Emma is homeschooled and is learning the importance of giving back.

“We should learn to help others even when it’s not you," Emma said boldly over a Zoom conference call with FOX 46 Charlotte. "One of the activities that I wanted to do was to help other people who couldn’t leave their homes who were impacted by the coronavirus.”

Emma wanted to make sure people could still eat. The outbreak has laid off more than 300,000 North Carolinians.

Emma's parents are glad she's learning this lesson early.

"We were talking about the coronavirus and how people couldn’t leave their homes and how she wanted to do something,” Katy said. "She said, if we needed help we would want people to help us and I was like you're right."

Determined but nervous Emma set up an online fundraising page and created a video explaining how you can help.

"When she first made her goal, it was $50. She was like do you think I can get $50? I was like Emma I think — she said okay. 'I’m going to go for $100," Katy said with excitement next to her daughter.

She raised more than $1,000 in less than 24 hours which was way above her goal.

Emma said if you can't donate money there's another way you can help. She said, “Just pray over the coronavirus and people who are impacted.” Prayer is just as important.

To donate to Emma's fundraising page you can CLICK HERE!