7-year-old fatally struck by car in Rowan County

article

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox 46 Charlotte - WJZY that a seven-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car on a Rowan County highway on Friday.

Highway Patrol says the fatality was reported on NC Highway 152 Friday night and the incident happened just before 9:45 p.m. Officials do not suspect impairment at this time but the investigation remains active. Rowan County Fire was dispatched to the scene, and troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

The boy was alone and darted into the street, Fox 46 learned. Officials were unsure why he was in the street at this time. There were no events going on in the area such as Halloween or other type of parties.

China Grove resident Kelcey Hudgens, 22, was named as the driver of the vehicle that struck the boy.