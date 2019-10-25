7-year-old girl writes heartwarming letter to classmates struggling in school

article

A 7-year-old girl wrote the sweetest note hoping to inspire some of her classmates at Pinewood Elementary School after she noticed they were having some difficulty in school.

Caroline Czekaj told her parents that she wanted to help encourage kids who were having some trouble with their reading and math work in school.

"If you [feel] like giving up tell yourself do not give up, you can do this," the note began.

Caroline said she felt it was important to encourage others, so she stepped up to help out.

"[Believe] in yourself. I know I can do it. I can not give up. I will [keep] going," she wrote.

Her dad, Darius, decided to post the letter in Mount Holly Town talk where hundreds reacted, saying they were inspired by Caroline's loving letter.

"Such a great message. I needed it today," Maria Gonzalez commented.

"I have asked God about an endeavor that I’m looking into. I got no support from my husband about it. I started to give up, but I think God used your daughter to help me with my decision. Thank you for sharing. God bless that precious angel of yours," Diana Bell said.

"I like her attitude! Resilience is much needed in this world," said Brenda Jenkins.

Caroline's parents asked her what made her feel like she should write the letter that day.

"She said 'my heart told me to do it' and 'encouraging people is the right thing to do and you should always do it,'" Darius told FOX 46.

Just days after posting Caroline's letter, her parents told her how many people had seen it and been inspired.

"She said 'I feel happy because some people have hard days and I do too also.' She also said 'some people have a hard time with work, health, kids, bills, family, and friend," Darius told FOX 46.

Many commented on the post saying Caroline is wise beyond her years.

"Such good advice from a little girl. Very sweet," Melissa Rhyne said.

"So sweet...this is a big part of what good teacher conveys everyday," said Dolly Springs Clark.

"She has learned a huge lesson at a young age. Good for her! Good parenting shows!" said Carolyn Aldridge.

Great job Caroline, continue to inspire those around you every day!