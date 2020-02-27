7-year-old who found loaded gun, alerted parents honored by police

A 7-year-old boy and his siblings are being recognized for getting results for their community, getting a dangerous weapon off the streets.

Police say they did the right thing when the boy found a loaded gun in his backyard. He immediately alerted his parents.

"If you see a real one, go tell your parents because if you pick it up and pull the trigger, nope, you're gone," said 7-year-old Andrew Moore.

It's advice Moore wants other kids to hear after he found this gun with a bullet in the chamber. He and his friends came across the shocking discovery while playing in the back yard.

"I was thinking about everyone being safe and I wanted everyone to be safe, so I didn't want anyone to get hurt or shot," Moore said.

The boy's parents were inside of their Tega Cay home when their son alerted them to what he discovered.

"I went out there and we quickly realized it was a real gun. We followed up and called 911," father Zach Moore said.

Zach Moore stood alongside his wife who was too emotional to speak to FOX 46.

The parents say it's a blessing their children knew what to do.

"Everything you do with your family is with your kids and your wife and to imagine that your world could change or their world could change over kids just playing, it's hard to process that," he said. "We're very thankful and we all feel very blessed that they did the right thing."

Police say the gun was thrown in the Moores' yard by suspects running from a robbery. The Moores are just thankful to see their kids still running about playing.

"Just know you got to do the right thing when you do have the opportunity."

FOX 46 was there as Tega Cay police officers searched for those suspects last Tuesday with guns drawn.

Investigators say one person was arrested. They're still searching for three others.

