7,000 pounds of pork hits the grill for Boy Scout Troop 355's annual barbecue fundraiser

If you're on park road near Saint Luke’s church, you may see or smell smoke. No need to panic. The only thing smoking is the barbecue.

“We’re cooking 7,000 pounds of Boston butts!"

That’s a lot of pork and it's all being cooked for a good cause. Boy Scout Troop 355 is preparing for their annual Best BBQ in the Galaxy, and the prep goes on rain or shine.

"It is what it is. A boy scout is prepared. So we're here, we're prepared and we're cooking barbecue."

This is the troop's 24th year hosting the event and the community looks forward to it every year.

"We have people that reach out to us before we even do the bbq and ask when is your bbq again? I can't wait. It means a lot to us to have that type of following. This is how we fund the scout troop and how we use the money to help these boys do some exciting things."

Donna Bridgeman has two boys in the troop and she's been volunteering for over twelve years. The results are worth all the hard work.

Advertisement

"It really gets everybody together and a great time for fellowship. Shows the boys how much hard work goes into it. And they reap the benefits because a lot of this funds their troop trips," Bridgeman said.

