71-year-old woman attacked by pit bull terrier in NC; deputies suspect 'dog-fighting ring'

A violent incident at a house in Hickory Grove involving a dog attack has led detectives to investigate the possibility of multiple dogs being raised for dog-fighting.

Deputies responded to a call about a dog attack on Sawmill Road in Hickory Grove where they found a 71-year-old woman lying on the ground after being attacked by a pit bull terrier.

The woman was flown to a Charlotte-area hospital where her condition remains unknown.

Police say 14 dogs were at the residence and there were multiple state violations including inadequate food and water and improper restraining. York County Animal Control took all 14 dogs. Officials said they are investigating the possibility the animals were used for fighting.

"This incident speaks to the viciousness and violent nature of raising animals for the purpose of fighting and unfortunately caused very serious and unnecessary harm to an innocent and unintended victim. This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal," said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The woman who was attacked said she was watching the dogs for a family member and that one dog had gotten loose.