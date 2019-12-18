75-year-old suspected of shooting 60-year-old Belmont man in the head, police say

article

The Gaston County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 60-year-old Belmont man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded to calls shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 to 784 Cason Street in Belmont in reference to a gunshot wound victim. Jeffrey Woods, 60, was found inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, they said.

Harold Owens, 75, is the suspected shooter and was still on the scene when officers arrived. Owens was interviewed but no charges have been filed at this time. The County Police Criminal Investigations Unit is conferring with the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Woods was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for treatment and then later transferred to Atrium Health CMC-Main.

This remains an open investigation.