77-year-old man shoots through door, just misses Lincoln County deputies

A 77-year-old Iron Station man has been arrested after he shot through his front door Wednesday night, just missing Lincoln County deputies.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies knocked on Norman Jefferson Nolen's door Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. while responding to the area for a 'shots fired call." After knocking on the door, shots were then fired from inside the home in the 6100 block of Nolen Acres Lane, just missing deputies.

The deputies retreated from the home and took cover as additional officers arrived to the scene to help. A short stand-off ensued. Eventually, Nolen was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

No one was injured during the incident. Nolen is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.