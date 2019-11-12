79-year-old man's death ruled a homicide, CMPD says

article

A 79-year-old man's death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to CMPD.

Police say Curtis Ford was found dead inside of a home in the 1700 block of Spring Forest Drive just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Crime scene investigators were called in to process the scene and collect evidence. Detectives say preliminary information indicates the victim’s death was not a result of natural causes and detectives suspect foul play.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for updates on this developing story.