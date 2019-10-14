79-year-old Matthews woman hit in grocery store parking lot dies

article

A 79-year-old woman was hit and killed in the parking lot of a grocery store in Matthews, police say.

Just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, Matthews officers were called to the Aldi at 555 W. John Street about a pedestrian hit by a car.

Upon arrival, they found Vira Hryhorniva Nahorna seriously injured in the parking lot. She was taken to CMC Main where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car initially left the scene and called Matthews Police Department Communications a short time later to set up a meeting with officers.

Matthews police are continuing to investigate. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and be cautious of pedestrians, especially in small areas such as a parking lot.