7th COVID-19 death reported in Mecklenburg County, 741 cases confirmed

Mecklenburg County officials are reporting a seventh COVID-19 related death.

According to county officials, 741 Mecklenburg County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Many people are asymptomatic and people who don’t meet criteria for testing are positive.

"The curve will not flatten immediately. We don’t expect numbers to drop right away. Community spread is here, so assume you’re going to be exposed if you’re out and about," Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said last week.

Health officials are continuing to stress the importance of staying home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

When it comes to going out to grab the essentials, county officials ask that you go alone when possible, reduce the number of trips you have to make by stocking up for the week, avoid touching hard surfaces as much as possible and maintain social distancing.

As of Monday, April 6, 2,800 people have tested positive for coronavirus in North Carolina and 270 people are currently hospitalized. Thirty-three deaths have been reported in the state.