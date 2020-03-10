7th grader in Union County reported missing

article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in Union County, officials announced Tuesday.

Union Preparatory Academy in Indian Trail said 7th-grade student Merlyn Elias Castillo was reported missing by her parents over the weekend from her Monroe-area home.

Castillo is believed to have run away and no foul play is suspected, deputies said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It's FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or 911.