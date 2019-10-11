82-year-old Rock Hill woman missing

article

An 82-year-old woman from Rock Hill has gone missing, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

Joan Horton Byrdic was last seen at Pruit Heath Care off Herlong Road where she was visiting a family member. She left the facility to go to Hardee's around 4 p.m.

Byrdic is 4'11" and weighs 100 pounds. She has grey hair. She was driving a white 2013 Honda Civic with the license plate BTR-154.

Anyone with information on Byrdic's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact the York County Sheriff's Office at 803-628-3056.