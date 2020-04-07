839 cases diagnosed, 9 COVID-19 related deaths in Mecklenburg County

article

Mecklenburg County is now dealing with more than 830 cases of COVID-19 and there have been nine deaths related to the virus so far, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The county reminds all residents that they are under both a county and a state stay at home order. This requires residents to remain at home and avoid non-essential contact with others, limit trips for groceries, gas, and other essentials.

Anyone who leaves the house is asked to continue social distancing practices and remain at least six feet away from anyone else.

Under the order, even people who are young and healthy must stay home, except for activities considered essential.

Mecklenburg County officials are continuing to stress the importance of staying home in order to stop the spread of the virus.

When it comes to going out to grab the essentials, county officials ask that you go alone when possible, reduce the number of trips you have to make by stocking up for the week, avoid touching hard surfaces as much as possible and maintain social distancing.