85-year-old man falls off ladder, dies while preparing for Dorian

An 85-year-old man has died after falling off a ladder while preparing for Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper announced the state's first death related to the Category 2 hurricane at a news conference Wednesday morning from Raleigh.

Gov. Cooper said Wednesday is the day to finish preparing for the deadly storm. "Do so with safety in mind. Reporting our state's first storm-related dead today. We are keeping his family in our thoughts," he said.

Cooper said the rainfall could be as high as 15 inches in some areas. Expect high storm surges on the Carolina coast. There is a mandatory evacuation order for the state's barrier islands.

"Leave now if you are in an area where an evacuation has been ordered. It is not worth putting your life or the life of first responders at risk," Cooper said.