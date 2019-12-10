88-year-old NC veteran found safe, police say

article

A Silver Alert issued for Horace D. Kinlaw has been canceled, Asheville Police said.

Citizens were asked to be on the lookout for Kinlaw, 88, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Kinlaw is described as a white male, 6-foot-1, weighing 195 pounds, with short white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Carolina Panthers pullover, Korean War veteran hat, jeans, and glasses.

Kinlaw was last seen at a Walmart located at 125 Bleachery Blvd. in Asheville, North Carolina. He could be traveling in a 1999 silver Toyota Solara with a North Carolina license plate, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer A. Wall with the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.