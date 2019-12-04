89-year-old hit by car in Highland Creek park

A simple walk to a Highland Creek Park sent an elderly man to the hospital after he was hit by a car.

The is the crosswalk to Prosperity Park in Highland Creek is clearly marked with signs, but that didn't stop one driver.

"When I saw the car strike him, I thought he would be dead,"

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving the driver hit an 89-year-old man, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. The man's son says he's since been released.

"I just hope the city does something before a kid gets killed."

He didn't want to be identified, but says he has contacted the city. The crosswalk has long had a reputation in the neighborhood.

"I've heard of people getting hit on the road before so I try if I am going to cross, go to the crosswalk."

FOX 46 cameras caught people speeding through the area, which is why neighbors tell me they want the city to install more warnings."

"I think just with the growth we probably need to add in lights just in helping to control the speed."

"I think when there is a protective crosswalk near a park or a school the speed limit at that intersection should be 25 miles per hour."

Right now, the speed limit is 35, still too fast according to neighbors who point out this light pole was taken out months ago from a speeding driver. They want action from the city of Charlotte sooner rather than later.