8th person tests positive for COVID-19 in Wake County, health officials say

Wake County health officials learned Thursday of an eighth coronavirus patient in the county, according to a news release.

This most recent patient tested positive at a private laboratory following a visit to the doctor’s office. Through contact tracing, health officials determined that the person didn’t come into close contact with anyone and that there is little risk the person exposed the virus to others, the release said.

The patient began feeling ill on Tuesday and is currently in isolation at home.

“The doctor’s office and the patient handled this situation very well,” Wake County Medical Director Dr. Kim McDonald said in the release. “The patient wore a mask and was kept away from other patients during the visit, and the medical staff wore the proper personal protective equipment.”

Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier Thursday the statewide tally of COVID-19 patients was 15, meaning this would mark the 16th case in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said early Thursday that the state had 12 presumptive cases. But a short time later, health officials in Mecklenburg County announced two cases. The number reached 15 by Cooper’s 4 p.m. press conference.

Cooper also recommended Thursday afternoon that people not attend gatherings of 100 or more people.

“We also recommend employers and companies work from home if possible,” Cooper said.

The guidance is in effect for the entire state.