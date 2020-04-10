913 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths in Mecklenburg County

article

30 days into the emergency declaration, Mecklenburg County health officials say more than 900 people are positive for COVID-19 and 12 have died.

The latest numbers were released Friday afternoon, with two new deaths reported.

Officials say data indicates that the way the pandemic is spreading locally remains consistent and that social distancing continues to be an important part of stopping the spread of the virus.

These numbers only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic or do not meet current CDC recommendations for testing.

This means the number may not be a fully accurate count of the number of cases in our community.

About three in four cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old and there were two reported cases were among children less than a year old.

About one in five had to be hospitalized. Older adults, ages 60 and up, were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About half of reported cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation, Mecklenburg County Public Health says.

All deaths were older adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Almost all were hospitalized, two-thirds were male, and half were non-Hispanic Black.