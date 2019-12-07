93-year-old toymaker makes hundreds of wooden trucks by hand to donate to children for Christmas

article

A 93-year-old toymaker crafted hundreds of wooden toys to give to children for Christmas.

Pennsylvania State Police posted a photo of Ed Higinbotham with a trooper, showing one of his hand-made toy trucks.

According to WTAE, Higinbotham spends all year making the toys.

“We know he makes these handmade,” state trooper Robert Broadwater told KDKA. “If you look at the bottom of the toy here, he dates them with his initials.”

On Thursday, troopers picked up 300 of his toys, which they'll then distribute to preschools and other groups in the Pittsburgh area.

"It's just something that I enjoy doing, and now I make somebody else happy, and if that's Santa Claus, then I'm Santa Claus," Higinbotham said in an interview with WTAE.