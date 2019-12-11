93-year-old widow loses wedding ring at Salisbury Dollar Tree

article

Salisbury police are trying to help a 93-year-old woman who lost her wedding ring at a Dollar Tree.

Officers say she was shopping at the store at 1349 Klumac Road on Dec. 8 when she lost the ring.

The 93-year-old says it was from her late husband and desperately wants it back.

The ring has an adjustable shank, which is an adjustable band called an “adjusto-shank," according to jewelers.

Police are encouraging everyone to pass this around and see if we can help her have a happy holiday.

If you have any information, contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.