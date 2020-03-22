97 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mecklenburg County, nearly half in adults ages 20-39

As of Monday, March 23, there are 97 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County, according to officials.

There is at least one case in nearly every zip code. About half of the reported cases were adults ages 20 to 39.

Highlights of the data derived from 80 of the 97 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County include:

About half of reported cases were adults ages 20 to 39; one case was a youth under 19.

The sex and racial/ethnic composition of reported cases were similar to the county demographics.

Reported cases live throughout the county, with at least one case in nearly every zip code.

"I want to continue to encourage our community to follow the Public Health Orders that have been issued to help stop the spread of this disease in our community," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. "As the situation evolves, we will continue to provide more data and make decisions to protect the health of our residents."

Additional data mapping for the 80 positive COVID-19 cases reported as of Sunday, March 22:

For more information about COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County please click here.