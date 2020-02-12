9pmroutine: CMPD encourages drivers to lock their cars amid spike in thefts

With a spike in car thefts, CMPD is warning neighbors to lock their cars and even set a reminder every night. Police say nearly half of the cars that have been reported stolen were left unlocked.

You may have noticed memes like this one popping up on CMPD's Twitter page:

It’s because the department has joined in on the #9pmroutine safety initiative. Each night they will take to their Twitter page to remind the community to lock up their valuables.

CMPD says one of the most common crimes people are victim of is car theft. In 2019 the department saw several thousands of cars stolen with nearly a majority due to the doors being unlocked.

One of the most recent crimes came in the university area where a car was left running and then stolen

Aside from locking up doors and windows to your property, the tweets will remind those to remove valuables and turn on an exterior light.

