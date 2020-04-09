A dozen more deaths, 225 new COVID-19 cases reported across NC

article

More than 3,600 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina with 65 deaths in the state.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 3,651 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 65 people have died, and 398 people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said 47,809 tests have been completed across 91 counties.

Compared to Wednesday, April 8, there are now 225 new cases of COVID-19 in NC and 12 more deaths.

- This number (3,651) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

- This number (65) reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

- This number (47,809) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

- Currently hospitalized (398) reflect the number of patients with COVID-19 that are currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

- Bertie County

- Brunswick County

- Buncombe County

- Cabarrus County

- Carteret County

- Catawba County

- Cherokee County

- Columbus County

- Cumberland County

- Davidson County

- Durham County

- Franklin County

- Hertford County

- Iredell County

- Macon County

- Montgomery County

- Onslow County

- Rutherford County

- Washington County

- Wilkes County

Mecklenburg County has reported at least 861 positive COVID-19 cases in the area with 9 deaths, marking the highest case count in the state with Wake County coming in at second with 371 positive cases.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 2 deaths due to COVID-19:

- Burke County

- Davie County

- Forsyth County

- Harnett County

- Henderson County

- Randolph County

- Rockingham County

- Rowan County

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 3 deaths due to COVID-19:

- Gaston County

- Wilson County

Johnston County has had five people die in their area from COVID-19. Guilford County has reported 8 deaths in their area from the virus.

Age Groups:

0-17 - 1 percent - zero deaths

18-24 - 8 percent - zero deaths

25-49 - 41 percent of cases - 6 percent of deaths

50-64 - 29 percent of cases - 12 percent of deaths

65+ - 22 percent of cases - 82 percent of deaths

Gender:

Male - 47 percent cases with 72 percent of deaths

Female - 51 percent cases with 26 percent of deaths

According to the CDC, there have been 395,011 positive cases across the U.S. with 12,754 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)