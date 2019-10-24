A hero's homecoming: Remains of WWII veteran identified, brought back to Catawba County

article

The body of a Catawba County man who was taken as a prisoner of war during World War II and was killed is finally coming home.

In November 1943, Reserve Pfc. John T. Burke, a member of Company B, 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, was just 18 when he went overseas to fight in the Battle at Tarawa in the South Pacific. Sadly, he lost his life during the war.

By 1949, the remains that had not been identified were interred as unknowns in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, including one set, designated as Tarawa Unknown X-98.

On Jan. 23, 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) disinterred Tarawa Unknown X-98 from the NMCP for identification. On May 15, 2019 Burke was identified and now, the Newton native is getting the homecoming he deserves.

Burke arrived at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Thursday afternoon and was escorted to the funeral home in Hickory. Members of the NC Patriot Riders and other veterans organizations were part of the procession.

PROCESSION FOR PFC. JOHN T. BURKE:

Advertisement

Burke will be buried this Saturday at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory.

If you’d like to learn more information about the Battle of Tarawa where Burke lost his life, click here or watch the video below: