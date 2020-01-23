A.L. Brown High School senior shot, killed through bedroom in Kannapolis, family friends say

article

An 18-year-old senior at A.L. Brown High School was shot and killed early Thursday morning through his bedroom in Kannapolis, family friends tell FOX 46. A death investigation is currently underway. Police said foul play is suspected.

Officers and Kannapolis Fire were called to the mobile home around 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at 1475 Cottage Road for reports of a shooting.

As they got to the scene, they located Kevon Antonio Cousar, 18, with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Firefighters started life-saving measures but their attempts were unsuccessful and Cousar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday's deadly shooting marks the first murder of the year in Kannapolis, officials said. The Kannapolis Felony Investigations Unit arrived at the scene and are currently looking into this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.