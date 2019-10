FOX 46 Charlotte had the pleasure of spending a great time with families from the Carolinas and other states, while also enjoying a sky full of colorful hot air balloons, tasting different types of food, and live music.

A big thank you goes to everyone who stopped by our tent!

Did you miss your video boomerangs? Here is the link to download them: https://www.curatorlive.com/gallery/NTFRMS