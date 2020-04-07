'A much-deserved day off': Lowe's closing all stores Easter Sunday

article

Lowe’s announced Tuesday that all stores and distribution centers in the United States will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.

“Our ability to support communities with essential goods and services during this pandemic is thanks to our outstanding, dedicated associates,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge. We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday. I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic.”

Tuesday's announcement builds on previously shared Lowe's updates in response to COVID-19, such as temporarily increasing wages through the month of April and providing a special payment for hourly associates and ensuring they have masks and gloves available for associates who request them.

“We continue to listen to our associates’ and customers’ feedback and make necessary adjustments to help keep everyone in our stores safe during this unprecedented time,” Ellison said.

Operational changes include more third-party cleaning shifts as well as updates to support social distancing guidelines, such as: enhanced curbside pick-up, customized Plexiglass shields at all registers, in-store social distancing markers, dedicated social distance ambassadors to monitor customer flow and adhere to guidelines, regular overhead announcements and adjusted store layouts.