A violent 12 hours: 1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings

A violent 12 hours in the Queen City left one person dead and two others injured in two separate shootings. One of them happened just north of uptown overnight, the other was in west Charlotte.

CMPD investigators say they were called to the 2500 block of Rachel Street in the Druid Hills neighborhood around 12:45 a.m. Monday where they found 48-year-old Corey Miller shot several times, lying in a driveway. Investigators pronounced him dead at the scene.

As the sun came up, investigators left the scene, but Miller's family remained. They were too upset to speak, and simply asked the community to come forward with information.

"Last night marked the 76th homicide here in Charlotte and that is way too many," Lt. Bryan Crum said in a video posted to social media.

In 2018, Charlotte had 58 homicides. That number was bypassed by June of this year.

"Our detectives have been working overtime, we have cleared nearly 70 percent of our cases this year, but that means 30% of our cases have gone unsolved."

Just hours after posting that video, investigators responding to another shooting, this time, in broad daylight, along Alice Avenue in the Enderly Park neighborhood.

Officer say two people were shot, but luckily they're expected to survive, but so far, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information about any of these shootings you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous. You can also text a tip or submit one online.

