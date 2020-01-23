‘A wolf in sheep’s clothing’: Charlotte man believes mother was killed by NC pastor connected to several other murders

The family of a woman killed in 2013 believe a former pastor, now in prison for murder and facing new charges in another homicide, could have information on their loved one's death.

Sharon Cooke was married to Timothy Crumitie when she was killed at their Concord home. According to police, Crumitie claimed there had been a reported robbery at his home that ended in the deaths of a supposed burglar, James Blanks, and his wife on July 3, 2013.

“She helped a lot of people. She'd give you the shirt off her back,” said Tyrone Grady, Sharon Cooke’s son.

The report from Concord Police said Blanks was breaking into the garage of the home when he shot Cooke in the head. Crumitie claimed he then shot and killed Banks during an altercation.

FORMER NC PASTOR SERVING LIFE SENTENCE FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER OF CHARLOTTE WOMAN, NOW CHARGED WITH KILLING HER DAUGHTER

Concord Police told FOX 46 there has been a long stance among investigators that Crumitie's version of events "was not truthful" and "believe Crumitie played a criminal role in both deaths."

Grady compared Crumitie to a "wolf in sheep's clothing."

"We knew (Blanks) was not capable of doing the murder that Crumitie said he was able to do," said Grady.

Authorities say Crumitie was capable because he had done it before and did it again. He’s now facing murder charges in the death of Anastasia Meaders, but he was already in prison for the attempted murder of Meaders' mother, Kimberly Cherry, and the murder of Michael Gretsinger in 2016.

Concord Police also said Crumitie was a suspect in the sexual assault of a minor, but added, "there was insufficient evidence to successfully prosecute the case."

Curmitie was also living with a woman who died under questionable circumstances and back in 2005, he was arrested for the murder of his business partner, but the case was dismissed.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell says all that led to more charges.

"Even though it took 10 months, they were on the trail to start with and to be able to identify and bring closure to the family,” Campbell said.



But one family is still looking for their own answers.

“What we're going through on our side is still painful, it still hurts,” Grady said.