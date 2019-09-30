A year away from needing a REAL I.D. for air travel

Seeing people move in and out of the DMV is a common sight. Many people are going in with pages od documents and coming out with one I.D and a star to make it REAL.

"It’s definitely helpful," said Matthew Jacobson.

Marie LaBelle has a REAL I.D as well and she added, “It’s nice not to have your passport and not have to carry it around. It’s easier to get another one of those instead of another passport.”

Starting in October 2020 a REAL I.D will be required when traveling through an airport unless you have other approved documentation. While the deadline is still months away, some people say the lines are already long.

"The lines at the DMV are really horrible, and the wait times was two hours today."

So far, 1.2 million people have already gotten a REAL I.D, but the state says it expects another one 1.8 million to get one between now and the October deadline.

The state says it’s important to remember a REAL I.D id isn't required to drive, vote or go into a hospital.

For those who have them, they say it’s a matter of convenience.

"I felt like it would be easier later on in life to avoid the hassle of trying to carry my passport around,” said Viktor Voronin.

For more information on what you need to get a REAL I.D or to find a DMV near you, click here.