A year later, Statesville family hoping for answers after missing man’s car discovered

The family of a Statesville man who has been missing for more than a year hope that the discovery of his car will bring new leads to the investigation. 53-year-old Marty Teague was last seen on July 24, 2018. His family has been searching for answers since that day.

"I just don't know what to think. Still don't know,” said his niece, Jackie Teague.

For more than 400 days no one has seen or heard from Marty Teague. He was last seen at his apartment on Simonton Road in Statesville. For the past year the case has gone cold.

That is until last week when Statesville investigators found his 1994 Jeep Cherokee on an abandoned piece of property on Sain Road. The location is about a 10 minute drive from his apartment.

This is a photo of the car found last month belonging to Marty Dean Teague, 54.

"It is a step towards getting some answers, but I feel like there is still a lot we don't know,” said Teague.

For Jackie Teague a day hasn't gone by where she hasn't thought about her Uncle Marty.

"He would always say Jackie I love you and I would say I love you too Marty. I would certainly just want to say that to him and just let him know how many people miss him and love him,” said Teague.

Teague was a family man, both a father and grandfather. Investigators say his cell phone, cash and medication were all left inside his apartment. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary to his family.

"I had just got a call from him several days before where he talked about a date he was going on. It was his first date in 6 years and he asked what he should wear. I had no idea anything was going on that he would all of a sudden disappear,” said Teague.

Statesville investigators say they searched the piece of property where the car was found, but so far they haven’t released information on if any more clues were discovered.

Anyone with information about Marty Teague should call Statesville Police at (704) 878-3406.

