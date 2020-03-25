Abandoned newborn found wrapped in plastic bag in Union County

article

An abandoned newborn baby was found wrapped up in a plastic bag outside of a home in Marshville, the Union County Sheriff's Office says.

The baby was hidden in leaves outside of a home in the 8600 block of East Highway 74 just after 2:00 p.m. after receiving information from a local hospital that a newborn might be at or near the home.

While checking in at the house, deputies heard faint crying noises and located the child inside the bag next to a fence. The placenta was still attached.

EMS and Medic took the baby to the hospital where he remains.

Detectives and crime scene investigators remain on scene collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The names of the people involved will be released after charges are filed.